October 10, 2021

CHINA HAS SOWN THE WIND, AND HERE IS SOME OF THE WHIRLWIND IT’S REAPING: Japan is converting its 2 biggest warships into aircraft carriers, and US Marines are helping it train to use them.

The friend who sent this comments: “Interesting that all these carriers and other new ships. are named after Japanese ships that were prominent in WW2. Including Pearl Harbor. And that Japan has also created an amphibious troop capability. Will we soon see the Self-Defense Marines? I remember visiting JAXA in Tokyo in 2014. They were very proud of the fact that they had reduced the prelaunch sequence for the new Epsilon solid orbital launcher from nine hours to thirty seconds. You don’t really need a thirty-second launch sequence for any civilian applications.”