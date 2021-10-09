October 9, 2021

NEW CIVILITY WATCH. TNR: Here Come the Bathroom Protesters! Rude politics are inevitable when elected officials, like Kyrsten Sinema, open their doors to corporate elites but not their own constituents.

Power concedes nothing without demand. But the demands of Democratic voters are reasonable: Just pass Biden’s agenda, already! As the powerful continue to cocoon themselves within a vault of donor boodle and ordinary citizens get shut out of the participatory process, we should naturally expect an antagonistic and more confrontational public to emerge. And while many argue that the people should have the right to be rude, this is clearly not an ideal or preferable way to practice politics. Anyone who doesn’t want that future should stop asserting the ludicrous notion that affluent political elites have some inalienable right to civility, and start insisting that they earn it.

In its (somewhat) saner days, the New Republic used to be known informally as “the inflight magazine of Air Force One.” So, good luck guys with this one: You may one day regret living under the new rules you’re making.