October 7, 2021

J. CHRISTIAN ADAMS: The Mob Attacking Trump’s Lawyer Is More Dangerous Than Anything John Eastman Is Accused of Doing. “What is happening to the legal profession is the same thing that is happening everywhere else. An oppressive orthodoxy has taken hold. Fall in line, or suffer consequences to your livelihood. Represent the wrong clients, say the wrong things, think the wrong thoughts, and you will be targeted by a leftist pack of wolves wearing suits or holding endowed faculty chairs.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 11:12 am
