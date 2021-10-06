October 6, 2021

HMM: Sweden halts use of Moderna’s COVID vaccine in under 30s. “Sweden’s Public Health Agency on Wednesday recommended a temporary halt to the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine among young adults, citing concerns over rare side effects to the heart. It said the pause should initially be in force until December 1, explaining that it had received evidence of an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) and inflammation of the pericardium (pericarditis).”

Related: “Ontario recommends only the Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty) vaccine be used in the 18 to 24-year-old age group due to a rare symptom caused by the Moderna (Spikevax) vaccine. The provincial government made the determination following an increase in the heart conditions known as pericarditis and myocarditis.”