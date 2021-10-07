October 7, 2021

JOANNE JACOBS: Stand up to the monomaniacal mob. “Monomaniacs compete for prestige by expanding their one true idea to ever greater areas and competing to be the truest believer, he writes. When enemies are out of reach, they attack ‘innocent people who happen to be nearby.'”

I’m reminded of this gem from Robert Heinlein:

A human being should be able to change a diaper, plan an invasion, butcher a hog, conn a ship, design a building, write a sonnet, balance accounts, build a wall, set a bone, comfort the dying, take orders, give orders, cooperate, act alone, solve equations, analyze a new problem, pitch manure, program a computer, cook a tasty meal, fight efficiently, die gallantly. Specialization is for insects.

Insects are automatons, which is exactly what the Left desires.