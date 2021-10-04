October 4, 2021
K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Concerned Parents, or Domestic Terrorists?
On September 29, the President and the Interim CEO of the National School Boards Association sent a letter to Joe Biden requesting federal help in dealing with “domestic terrorism and hate crimes.” What is the source of such terrorism and hate crimes? Unhappy parents who have been attending school board meetings.
Read the whole thing.
