October 4, 2021

AH. THE MENTALLY RETARDED SCHOOL OF ECONOMICS:  House Budget Chairman Says the Federal Government “Can Afford Anything”.

These people confuse the denomination with the value. Or you  know, the wrapper and the present.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:34 am
