October 4, 2021

ONLY IDIOTS WOULD BE SHOCKED:  Radical Joe Biden Officially Rejects Moderate Stance That Got Him Elected.

Also “moderate stance” is a heck of a way to spell “massive fraud in front of G-d and everybody.” And I wish he’d reject that.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:05 am
