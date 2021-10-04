October 4, 2021
ONLY IDIOTS WOULD BE SHOCKED: Radical Joe Biden Officially Rejects Moderate Stance That Got Him Elected.
Also “moderate stance” is a heck of a way to spell “massive fraud in front of G-d and everybody.” And I wish he’d reject that.
