THANKS BIDEN! DHS Preps For Massive Surge Of Up To 400,000 Illegals In October.

I wouldn’t sweat it though — Jen Psaki assures me that they won’t be sticking around long: “Pressed on the Biden administration’s decision not to require coronavirus vaccines or negative COVID-19 tests for people illegally crossing the southern border, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki insisted Monday the refugees are ‘not intending to stay here for a lengthy period of time.’”