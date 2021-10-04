«
October 4, 2021

IF YOU’RE IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, DON’T MISS THIS: On November 3 at 5:30 p.m., Greg Lukianoff, author of Unlearning Liberty:  Campus Censorship and the End of American Debate,  co-author of The Coddling of the American Mind, and president of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), will be delivering a public lecture at the University of San Diego.  You’re invited!

(Yes, thanks to a generous donation from Mrs. Joan E. Bowes, the University of San Diego hosts a talk each year from a prominent conservative/libertarian/classical liberal each year.  That’s better than some universities.)

Posted by Gail Heriot at 8:44 am
