WALTER DURANTY SMILES: Trump wants Pulitzers awarded for Russia collusion reporting revoked.

Former President Donald Trump called on the Pulitzer Board to rescind the prizes given to the New York Times and the Washington Post for their coverage of the Russian collusion story, saying they were based on “false reporting.”

Trump, in a statement released Sunday morning about the letter addressed to Bud Kliment, the interim administrator of the awards, said he wants the board to rescind the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting presented to the New York Times and the Washington Post because the reporting was based on “false reporting of a non-existent link between the Kremlin and the Trump Campaign.”

“As has been widely publicized, the coverage was no more than a politically motivated farce which attempted to spin a false narrative that my campaign supposedly colluded with Russia despite a complete lack of evidence underpinning this allegation,” he said in the letter.

The former president, who also called for the prizes to be revoked in March 2019, pointed to the indictment last month of Michael Sussmann, a former rep for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, by special counsel John Durham.