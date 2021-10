KEVIN DOWNEY JR: The Obedient, the Brainless, and the Woking Dead. “If I had worn a t-shirt five years ago that read “All Lives Matter,” I would have taken first place at the Mark Ruffalo ‘Enlightened White Guy’ Contest. Janeane Garofalo would have slept with me (eww) and then made me a tofu sandwich. Today, such a shirt would get me fired for being a bigot.”