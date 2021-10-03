October 3, 2021

NEO: The social costs of left-to-right political change.

I’ve spent about seventeen years chronicling, among other things, the social costs of such political change. It was nearly twenty years ago (!) that I made my own political transition – which, by the way, was from relatively moderate Democrat to somewhat-libertarian conservative – and the political climate was different then. It was already hostile and bitter, but not even close to as extreme as it is now.

Would I have done the same in the current climate? Yes. But I understand that one reason it’s so difficult to do, and one reason a person might adopt a stance of not wanting to hear information contrary to the beliefs that person already holds, is that it is now extremely threatening to make that particular change.