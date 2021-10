WHEN YOU HAVE AN UNQUALIFIED PRESIDENT WITH AN UNQUALIFIED ADMINISTRATION, THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS: Complete collapse: Team Biden’s made a mess on every front.

Remember that the entire Democratic establishment — and much of the GOP establishment — was eager to install this guy despite knowing he was utterly unfit, just to get rid of Trump, whose only sin was that he wasn’t part of the establishment.

Related: “The Hive is stuck in a scorched-earth mode.”