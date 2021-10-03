October 3, 2021

TAKE IT TO THE BANK: Biden’s pick for currency comptroller shows his love affair with socialism.

Saule Omarova was named by the White House in September as the ideal for comptroller of the currency in part, because she would be the “first woman and person of color” to serve in that role.

Unfortunately, she also brings a lot of communist baggage to the spot.

As The Wall Street Journal reported, Omarova wants to outright eliminate banks.

“She graduated from Moscow State University in 1989 on the Lenin Personal Academic Scholarship,” the news outlet wrote. “Thirty years later, she still believes the Soviet economic system was superior, and that U.S. banking should be remade in the Gosbank’s image.”

She’s tweeted about the deficiencies of the free market in terms of guaranteeing gender equity — something that capitalism doesn’t even concern itself with, at least not on ye olde profit and loss statements, the standard-bearer of corporate successes. And she’s outright hostile to the idea of supply and demand determining the likes of salaries and product prices, preferring instead to see the federal government — the state — set such values.

So just to get this straight: Biden wants a flaming unapologetic communist in charge of America’s banking industry.

As if the proudly socialist, loudly petulant Squad in Congress weren’t bad enough.