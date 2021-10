AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD: After Being Fired By Biden, Radicalized Horses Storm Capitol Shouting ‘Trump Won!’

“This has gone on long enough!” shouted the group’s leader, Mr. Ed Hoofer. “We aren’t going to sit around with long faces anymore. We’re going to trot right in there and let Nancy Pelosi know that we’re the glue that keeps this nation together! Down with Biden! Trump won! Trump won!”