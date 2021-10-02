October 2, 2021

UNEXPECTEDLY: Media stops covering FL COVID data because DeSantis’ downtrend threatens lockdown politics. “It’s seems so odd that the media holds Ron DeSantis personally responsible for a surge in COVID cases in Florida in the summer but feel no need to mention a rapid 50% case decline in the fall, doesn’t it?”

