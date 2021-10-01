«
October 1, 2021

DON SURBER: BLM increased black murders by 2,164 (28%) in 2020. “BLM is a lie because black lives don’t matter to Democrats. If they did, murder rates would not be Third World High in Democrat cities across the nation.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:31 pm
