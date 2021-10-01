October 1, 2021
DON SURBER: BLM increased black murders by 2,164 (28%) in 2020. “BLM is a lie because black lives don’t matter to Democrats. If they did, murder rates would not be Third World High in Democrat cities across the nation.”
