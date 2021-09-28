September 28, 2021

FAR MORE ANTI-SEMITIC ATTACKS: Joseph Simonson of the Washington Free Beacon takes a look at the data and concludes that if you are Jewish, you are far more likely to be the victim of a hate crime in America than if you are Asian, Muslim or a transgender.

“While the media and politicians have focused on an increase of domestic hate crime attacks against Asians — a trend that has also been the centerpiece of Chinese Communist Party propaganda operations — the FBI recorded just 274 total incidents in 2020. Americans who identify as Asian make up roughly 7 percent of the U.S. population. Jews, who make up just 1.75 percent of the population, are more than twice as likely to experience hate crimes as Asian Americans,” Simonson notes.