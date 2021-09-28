September 28, 2021

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Matt Margolis: Joe Biden Moves the Goal Posts on Herd Immunity. “On Monday, Joe Biden made the stunning claim that nearly 100 percent of Americans need to be vaccinated before our country can return to normal.”

Stacey Lennox: Prevent the Next Pandemic, Part 3: Depose Drs. Peter Daszak and Ralph Baric. “No one should diminish the fact that Dr. Peter Daszak from EcoAlliance and a team of researchers planned to shoo a bunch of chimeric viruses into a bat cave. However, the role of another American, Dr. Raplh Baric, is often overlooked in the discussions surrounding the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

Yours Truly: Follow the Science: Eat, Drink, and Be Dairy. “The Swedes — hot on their own heels for having some of the best national COVID-19 outcomes despite no lockdowns or mask mandates — have done it again.”