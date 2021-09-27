September 27, 2021

THE PRESS LIES FOR THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION. THEY OPENLY REGARD THAT AS THEIR JOB. Latest Media Lie: Border Patrol Agents “Charged at” Those Poor Illegal Aliens.

It seems like a bad idea for the president of the United States, in the middle of an unprecedented crisis at our southern border, to alienate the very men and women on the front lines of that crisis. That’s because Joe Biden is an endless font of bad ideas. The worse the idea, the greater his investment. So when it was time for ol’ Joe to badmouth his own people to save his ass, he really went for it.

That’s what you get for doing your job in Biden’s America.

And he’s getting plenty of help from our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters in the media. First they spread the lie, which Biden repeated, that Border Patrol agents were whipping Haitian migrants. Here’s what actually happened. . . .

That’s it. That’s what all the fuss is about. There was no whipping. Nobody got whipped.

But everybody has already decided those agents did something wrong, up to and including the president and vice president of the United States. They can’t all just get un-outraged about it. And they certainly can’t admit they were wrong.

So now we see this sort of framing from the press. . . .

It’s one thing when the media misses a key detail, or mishears a quote, or otherwise craps the bed. That’s just reporters screwing up. But this whole “whipping” thing is a deliberate lie. And now that the lie has been exposed, the media is workshopping alternate lies to replace it. It’s all garbage. Those Border Patrol agents did nothing wrong.