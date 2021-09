MARK JUDGE: Is Anita Hill a Worse Lawyer Than Michael Avenatti? “In an excerpt in The Atlantic, Hill defends Christine Blasey Ford. Hill’s is a poor argument that, like recent efforts by Jennifer Rubin, could set back the cause of women fighting to prevent sexual assault. Hill substitutes emotion for reason. She ignores facts or offers partial truths. Hill’s performance is not only unconvincing, it is damaging to the very cause she champions.”

Or purports to.