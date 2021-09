ROLLING BACK THE WOKE IDIOCY, ONE STATUE AT A TIME: The “Forward!” statue — photographed by me, yesterday — is back in its place of honor at the State Street corner of the Wisconsin Capitol Square.

Related: The statue of Hans Christian Heg, restored to its place of honor at the Wisconsin Capitol.

It’s nice to see this idiocy undone, but it’s disgraceful that it was allowed to reign at all.