September 27, 2021

WE HAVEN’T HEARD THE END OF THE ARIZONA AUDIT: Arizona’s state senate got the report Friday, according to The Epoch Times, of the audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 presidential voting and the MSM instantly reported that it gave His Fraudulency an even bigger lead than was certified early on election night. End of story, right?

Wrong. As usual, there is more, much, much more, to the story and the ball is now in the court of Arizona’s Attorney General, Mark Brnovich. He is not known as an enthusiast for the Biden administration and his promise to “take all necessary actions supported by the evidence” suggests Brnovich has a plan. This story is not over.