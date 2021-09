CLIMATE PANIC INDOCTRINATION: ‘Humanity is doomed,’ say 56% of youth. “Nearly 60 percent of those surveyed felt ‘very worried or extremely worried,’ and more than 45 percent said their anxiety about the climate affected their daily lives. Three-quarters said they thought the future was ‘frightening.'”

I don’t see any of this fear in the kids I talk to. I wonder how much of it is genuine, and how much is just young people telling grownups what they think they want to hear.