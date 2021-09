OTHER PEOPLE’S MONEY: Jayapal On Democrats’ $3.5 Trillion Bill: It’s ‘A Zero-Dollar Bill’ Since It’ll Be Paid For With Taxes. “But President Biden also said something very important the other day, which is, this is a zero-dollar bill because it’s going to be completely paid for with taxes on the wealthiest and the largest corporations.”

Spoiler: No, it won’t be.