September 26, 2021

KURT SCHLICHTER: Let Them Destroy Each Other.

This means Joe Biden is at grave risk of seeing his entire agenda go down at flames. This does not mean that he is at grave risk of realizing that what he is seeing is his entire agenda going down in flames because he is manifestly senile, but that’s another column.

Just watching Manchin and Sinema mock Schumer, who (as Hugh Hewitt noted) is desperate to ward off a primary challenge from up-talking, irony-free socialista AOC, restores one’s faith in cosmic justice. The libs are furious that Joe Manchin is ruining their party – it’s awesome. And their fussy threats are even more precious. Yeah, someone’s going to successfully primary Manchin from the left in West Virginia, right after the Boy Scouts let the Lincoln Project be honorary jamboree co-sponsors.

That Schumer and Pelosi are not feared like they should be by their own caucus is delightful. Mitch McConnell is feared by his caucus, and rightly so. And he’s playing this masterfully. Yeah, we have our own fights – including Trump’s silly campaign against McConnell, who is indisputably the most effective legislative knife fighter in generations. The guy drives me nuts too – his insurrection whining was stupid and lame – but no one wrecks the Dems’ dreams like the Murder Turtle. He just threw a Baby Ruth bar in the Capitol Hill pool by refusing to help raise the debt ceiling – the Dems have a majority, so it’s their problem. Of course, the Dems don’t want to do it because it looks bad – they want GOP cover. Mitch refuses to provide it, which is chum in the water to another Dem feeding frenzy.

It’s glorious.