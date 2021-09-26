September 26, 2021

TALIBAN, WHO THE BIDEN ADMIN HAILED AS ‘BUSINESSLIKE,’ HANG BODY FROM CRANE, PUT OTHER CORPSES OUT FOR PUBLIC DISPLAY AS ‘LESSON.’

Last week, one of the founders of the Taliban declared that executions and hand amputations would return in Afghanistan. Mullah Nooruddin Turabi — who was justice minister and head of the Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice during the Taliban’s previous reign — told the Associated Press, “Cutting off of hands is very necessary for security.”

“Everyone criticized us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws and their punishments,” Turabi said. “No one will tell us what our laws should be. We will follow Islam and we will make our laws on the Quran.”