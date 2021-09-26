September 26, 2021

BEIJING IS PARTYING LIKE IT’S 1939: China’s Xinjiang Crackdown Reaps Millions of Dollars in Assets for the State.

Chinese authorities have seized and sold at auction tens of millions of dollars in assets owned by jailed Uyghur business owners amid a broad government campaign to assimilate ethnic minorities in the country’s northwest Xinjiang region.

Since 2019, Xinjiang courts have put at least 150 assets—ranging from home appliances to real estate and company shares—belonging to at least 21 people and valued at a total $84.8 million up for auction on e-commerce sites.