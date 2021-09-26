September 26, 2021

UNEXPECTEDLY: Times Reveals FBI Role on January 6th.

The emergence of numerous FBI informants or undercover agents won’t complicate the “picture” of the Proud Boys participation in January 6. It will, however, complicate the groupthink shared by the media, Democrats, and NeverTrump Republicans that the FBI played no role in organizing or perpetrating the “attack” on the Capitol, suspicions raised by myself and the late Angelo Codevilla here at American Greatness, and Darren Beattie at Revolver News months ago.

Even more ridiculous is how the Times attempts to debunk those suspicions: “The new information was revealed at a time when misinformation continues to circulate among far-right commentators and websites accusing the F.B.I. of having used informants or agents to stage the attack on Jan. 6. And the records show that the informant traveled to Washington at his own volition, not at the request of the F.B.I.”

Color me crazy, but an informant working with the FBI—and getting paid to do so—didn’t exactly need an invitation from Christopher Wray to get to the scene of a major political event on January 6.

Since the summer of 2016, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has used every tool in its extensive and potent arsenal to target Donald Trump. This included the use of confidential informants, FISA warrants, leaks of classified information, and sketchy documents such as the Steele dossier produced by another FBI asset at the time, Christopher Steele.

As I’ve written for months, the FBI now is turning those weapons against Trump-supporting Americans.