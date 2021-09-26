September 26, 2021

AT LEAST THEY’RE NOT CENTIMETERING: The U.K. Left The EU, And Now It’s Inching Away From The Metric System Too. “Down at the local pub, die-hard Brexiters will be raising a pint to news that the United Kingdom is eyeing the end of a European Union-inspired ban on selling products in only pounds and ounces. . . . Since becoming prime minister, Boris Johnson has pledged to usher in an era of “tolerance towards traditional measurements.” On Thursday, Brexit minister David Frost clarified what that means — giving shops and supermarkets the option to sell items labeled only in imperial units. Under the plan, market stalls and shops would not be required to include measurements in metric equivalents.”