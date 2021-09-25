September 25, 2021

MORE “NORMS RESTORED” BY TRUMP-LESS GOP: “In an unbelievable move, both House and Senate Republicans, many of whom view themselves as “defense hawks,” voted to add far-left language to the bill that would draft our young daughters in a time of national emergency. In the House, 135 Republicans voted last night to do just that.”

So a huge part of the “conservative” party votes to let the government drag my two daughters (and yours) at gunpoint off to some foreign war run by loser generals obsessed with “white rage” instead of victory, who can’t even lose a war correctly, and who promise to warn actual communists before our attacks so that they’ll have maximum opportunity to kill my daughters (and yours)? How about you let the other party own that one? This is clown world.