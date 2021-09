ABOUT THAT PANDEMIC MURDER MYTH: Writing on Liberty Unyielding, Hans Bader takes apart the claim that rising murder rates in the U.S. are a product of the Covid Pandemic.

“Murder rates actually fell in most countries that lost many people to the coronavirus. Peru had the world’s highest coronavirus death rate per million inhabitants. Yet Peru’s homicide rate fell by more than 2% in 2020,” Bader writes.