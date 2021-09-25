September 25, 2021

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Al Sharpton: Black America Is ‘Being Stabbed in the Back’ by Joe Biden.

First Maxine Waters, now Al Sharpton. To revise and extend my remarks on Wednesday night regarding Waters calling Biden’s El Paso Border Patrol agents “worse than what we witnessed in slavery,” after Biden’s infamous smear that Mitt Romney would “put you all back in chains” in 2012, Biden deserves everything he’s getting from her and Sharpton.

Plus more good news regarding Sharpton: Al Sharpton shouted down by hecklers during press conference on border patrol treatment of Haitians.