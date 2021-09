BIDEN ‘WEAPONIZING’ THE IRS AGAINST MIDDLE AMERICA: Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas is aghast. Go to the Washington Post web site and search this: “Biden to hire 87,000 new IRS agents.” Go to the New York Times web site and search this: “Biden to hire 87,000 new IRS agents.” Zilch on both. Why do you suppose the Post and the Times are ignoring this story?