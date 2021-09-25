September 25, 2021

THE MOST IMPORTANT DEVICE IN THE UNIVERSE: Blinking Tubes Without Function Compilation (video):

“‘We did this for the original ‘Incredible Hulk,’ the TV series, back in the late ’70s,’ said [John] Zabrucky, the founder and president of Modern Props. Since then, the device has been seen in more than 100 feature films and TV shows, including ‘Austin Powers’ and multiple episodes of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation.’ Giving it a once-over, Zabrucky adds with a sparkle of pride, ‘You can see how well it’s made.’ The apparatus has turned up in so many shows that a fan created a YouTube video devoted to its many appearances, dubbing it ‘the most important device in the universe.’”