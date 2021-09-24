September 24, 2021

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
OOPS: Study claiming 1 in 1,000 risk of heart inflammation after COVID vaccine got calculation wrong: The study authors have requested the paper be retracted because the incorrect data ‘vastly inflates the incidence of post-vaccine myocarditis.’
