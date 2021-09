TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Joe Biden Complains American ‘Trillionaires’ Not Paying Enough Taxes. “President Joe Biden referred to ‘trillionaires’ not paying taxes on Friday, even though no American is worth a trillion dollars. ‘I’m running to change the dynamic of how the economy grows,’ Biden said. ‘I’m tired of trickle-down. Trillionaires and billionaires are doing very, very well. You all report it.’ There are currently no trillionaires in the United States.”