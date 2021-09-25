September 25, 2021

THE NEVER-ENDING STORY: Elizabeth Warren Introduces Bill to Bring Back One of the Federal Government’s Worst Pandemic Policies. “Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Cori Bush, progressive Democrats, just co-sponsored legislation to revive the eviction moratorium: the ‘Keeping Renters Safe Act of 2021.’ Their bill would explicitly give the CDC the authority to re-enact the moratorium and compel it to do so. This new moratorium would potentially go even further, applying automatically to all rentals without tenants applying, as previously required. So, too, it would remain in place until 60 days beyond the ‘conclusion of the public health emergency.’”