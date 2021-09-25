September 25, 2021

HOW THE SAUSAGE GETS MADE: Photographer behind controversial photos speaks exclusively to El Paso’s NBC affiliate:

The photographer behind images depicting Border Patrol agents on horseback told KTSM things are not exactly what they seem when it comes to the photos. The photographs, which were taken Sunday, appear to show agents on horses with a whip in hand. The photos caused outrage because from certain angles, it appears to show Border Patrol whipping migrants, but photographer Paul Ratje said he and his colleagues never saw agents whipping anyone.

No, of course not — but the DNC-MSM needed a narrative, and he provided it. And now we’re off to the races: Biden: Border Patrol agents being investigated for horseback tactics ‘will pay.’

Not surprisingly, Biden’s operatives with bylines won’t call their bosses out: Media’s ‘fact-checkers’ avoid false narrative Border Patrol agents ‘whipped’ Haitian migrants. The Washington Post, CNN, NBC, AP, USA Today, Snopes all failed to address the widespread falsehood.