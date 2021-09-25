September 25, 2021

THAT’S SETTING AN AWFULLY HIGH BAR: The weirdest moment in the history of The View.

Just spitballing, but maybe you should test the cast and crew when they arrive at the studio in the morning, not 15 minutes before they interview the vice president. That way they’re not mixing with colleagues behind the scenes all morning, spreading that ‘rona to everyone. And it probably *is* an outbreak at work that got Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, right? It’d be some coincidence if they each tested positive on the same day after having contracted the virus elsewhere.

Poor Joy Behar, who’s 78 years old and doubtless feeling some anxiety right now.

I’m curious to see if Hostin or Navarro has symptoms. One theory about breakthrough infections is that they’re happening much more commonly than anyone realizes and typically produce asymptomatic cases that go undetected because the infected person never has reason to get tested. Hostin and Navarro were probably tested today as a matter of routine, either because “The View” is testing employees regularly or because they took an extra precaution knowing that Kamala Harris would be in the building. If they end up asymptomatic, that’s a further bit of anecdotal evidence that the vaxxed may be shaking off infection on average with fewer difficulties than we might think.

Harris was supposed to join them at the table in the studio. Once the positive tests came back, she was hurriedly re-routed to a separate room and did the interview “remotely” from within the building.