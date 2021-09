#WHIPGATE: Mayorkas Suspends Horseback Border Patrol Agents from Duties Pending Probe. “Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has taken action against horseback Border Patrol agents accused by left-leaning media figures and Democrats of using ‘whips’ and reins to assail Haitian migrants trying to enter the U.S. illegally.”

There were no whips and there was no whipping — background here.