Home
Photos
Other Writings
Advertising
«
FOLLOW THE SCIENCE! There Are Far More Defensive Gun Uses Than Murders in America. Here’s Why You R…
“INSURRECTION:” Hell they weren’t even trespassers, they were a tour group. https://t.co/JIvPZW…
»
September 22, 2021
HOW’S THAT
DEFUNDING THE POLICE STUFF
WORKING OUT?
Tweet
Posted by
Glenn Reynolds
at 10:30 pm
About
FAQ
Podcasts
Advertising
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California – CCPA Notice
Powered by
WordPress
|
Instapundit & Instapundit.com Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off.
| VIEW MOBILE SITE