September 22, 2021

COVID MAKES FOR STRANGE BEDFELLOWS: When It Comes to Vaccine Mandates, Black Lives Matter Agrees with… Tucker Carlson?!?

If Tucker Carlson is a murderer for opposing vaccine mandates, what does that make BLM supporters who oppose vaccine mandates? Where’s the goofy video about them? Are these Democrat political action committees so afraid of being called racists that they won’t save these misguided African-American anti-vaxxers from themselves?

I don’t believe vaccine mandates are racist. I also don’t believe vaccine mandates are American. You should be able to refuse for any reason, no matter how ridiculous. It’s not up to anybody else to tell you what to put in your body, and the more they try to coerce you, the less you should trust them.

Yes, I’m vaccinated. No, it’s nobody’s business but my own.

So I stand with BLM on this one. Doing the right thing for the wrong reasons is still the right thing.

Guess that’s just my white privilege talking!