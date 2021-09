OLD AND BUSTED: Genetically engineered Frankenfood is a “gigantic experiment with nature and the whole of humanity which has gone seriously wrong.”

THE NEW HOTNESS: Let’s make lettuce that gives you an mRNA vaccine when you eat it! “[We] have long-term goals of people growing it in their own gardens… Farmers could also eventually grow entire fields of it.”

Dr. Ian Malcom’s wisdom is needed now more than ever.