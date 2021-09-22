September 22, 2021

IN NYC, IT’S THE COMMIES VS. THE KARENS: Black Lives Matter to NYC: COVID Vaccine ‘Mandate Will Not be Another Racist Social-Distance Practice.’

Related: “As of today, only 38% of Black New Yorkers are vaccinated. The fact that over 60% of the Black community in New York City can’t eat inside Carmine’s is, of course, discrimination. But it’s not discrimination by Carmine’s. It was forced on them by an out-to-lunch Mayor Bill de Blasio and a complacent city that does not question directives that make no sense.”