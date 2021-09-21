September 21, 2021

I THINK BILL LEE IS WRONG ABOUT THIS: Tennessee Follows Federal Guidance, Recommends Vaccinated Don’t Get Monoclonal Antibodies.

One of Helen’s friends who was vaccinated nonetheless got Covid at a small party — where everyone vaccinated contracted Covid, but the friend who had actually had it escaped unscathed — and became sick enough to be hospitalized. She got the antibodies and went from deathly ill to fine in short order.

UPDATE: Some in the comments are confused. It was a party where everyone but one persons was vaccinated. All the vaccinated people got Covid. One of them was hospitalized and might have died but for the antibodies. The non-vaccinated one who had had Covid was protected by natural immunity.