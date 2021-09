SOME PEOPLE REALLY HATE “STAND YOUR GROUND” LAWS: In Ohio, a lawsuit has been filed. It claims procedural irregularities in the passage of Ohio’s “Stand Your Ground” law. Evidently, legislators didn’t “debate and consider” the bill three times before passing it. At issue is whether that was actually required. Also at issue is whether the law flunks Ohio’s single-subject rule.

(Some historical background on “Stand Your Ground” laws can be found here.)