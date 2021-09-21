September 21, 2021

KAROL MARKOWICZ: The Carmine’s COVID altercation was preventable but I predict we’ll see more of this.

To eat inside a restaurant in New York, a diner has to present their vaccination card and an accompanying identification. Last week, a hostess had to deny service to unvaccinated patrons and violence ensued. Three women visiting New York from Texas had an alleged altercation with the hostess because she would not seat some of their friends who were unable to present a vaccination card. The women were arrested and charged with assault and criminal mischief. They deserve what they get. But what occurred was extremely predictable and preventable. And it will happen again. Obviously a hostess at a restaurant should not have to require personal medical information for a visitor.

“Also on Monday, Black Lives Matters protesters descended on Carmine’s to protest what they say was discrimination by the restaurant,” Markowicz adds.

Which is “Why Bill de Blasio’s COVID Passport Edict Is About to Backfire Hard,” Matt Vespa wrote at Townhall earlier today:

Black Americans remain the demographic that’s least likely to be vaccinated in the city. I’m just shocked it took this long for the liberals to shoot themselves in the foot on this one. Why would Mayor Bill de Blasio pass such a racist edict? You think you know someone, huh? No, but seriously, he chucked this boomerang and it’s about to break his face. So much for being part of those BLM murals over the summer, huh, Bill?

Perhaps though, America’s Newspaper of Record provides a solution that de Blasio will approve: New York Restaurant Adds Voting Booth So They Can Allow People In Without ID.