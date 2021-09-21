September 21, 2021

RULES ARE FOR THE LITTLE PEOPLE: Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal Celebrates Birthday Maskless After Bashing Anti-Maskers.

Earlier: Rule-Breaking Elites Let the Mask Slip On COVID Protocols: “Historians looking back at this period in our history may well come to regard this week as the moment the dam began to crack. It is tough during the best of times for America’s elites to make demands, but, when the citizenry turns on its TV sets and sees the very people who have been lecturing it begin to cavort around without a care, the project becomes ineluctably futile. Of all the ills in all the world, duplicity is the hardest to recover from. And, despite the best efforts of our feckless smart set, there can be no herd immunity from its effects.”